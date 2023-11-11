The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) are favored by 3.5 points when they play host to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) in Big 12 action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The contest's point total is set at 62.

Kansas has the 79th-ranked defense this season (27.3 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 21st-best with 34.9 points per game. Texas Tech is compiling 30.6 points per game on offense this season (50th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 25.7 points per game (68th-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kansas vs Texas Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -3.5 -110 -110 62 -110 -110 -185 +150

Looking to place a bet on Texas Tech vs. Kansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Texas Tech Recent Performance

The Red Raiders are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 432.3 yards per game in their past three games (-26-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 382.3 (78th-ranked).

The Red Raiders are -13-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (23.3 per game) and -52-worst in points conceded (31).

In its past three games, Texas Tech has thrown for 272 yards per game (55th in the nation), and given up 214.3 in the air (eighth-worst).

The Red Raiders are 96th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (160.3), and -25-worst in rushing yards given up (168).

In their past three games, the Red Raiders have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Texas Tech's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Texas Tech games have gone over the point total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

Texas Tech lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Texas Tech has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on Texas Tech to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has put up 978 passing yards, or 108.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.9% of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Tahj Brooks has rushed for 1,037 yards on 193 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Cam'Ron Valdez has collected 214 yards (on 31 carries) with one touchdown.

Xavier White's 388 receiving yards (43.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 catches on 40 targets with one touchdown.

Myles Price has racked up 381 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Jerand Bradley has racked up 332 reciving yards (36.9 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Steve Linton paces the team with three sacks, and also has two TFL and 20 tackles.

Texas Tech's top-tackler, Ben Roberts, has 63 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Dadrion Taylor has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 50 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.