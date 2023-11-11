Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Texas is favored by 12.5 points. The game has a point total set at 55.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best in the FBS by compiling 456.8 yards per game. The defense ranks 33rd (331.6 yards allowed per game). TCU ranks 57th in the FBS with 29.2 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 57th with 24.3 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Texas vs TCU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -12.5 -110 -110 55 -110 -110 -500 +360

Texas Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Longhorns rank -40-worst with 397.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 61st by surrendering 348.0 total yards per game over their last three games.

Looking at the Longhorns' last three contests, they have put up 33.0 points per game on offense (55th-ranked) and have surrendered 20.0 points per game on defense (69th-ranked).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for Texas, who ranks worst in passing offense (212.3 passing yards per game) and -110-worst in passing defense (300.7 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three tilts.

While the Longhorns rank 59th in rushing yards per game over the last three games (185.0), they rank third-best on defense (47.3 rushing yards allowed per game) over that three-game stretch.

The Longhorns have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, over their past three games.

Texas has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Week 11 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas has posted a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have been favored by 12.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

The teams have hit the over in three of Texas' nine games with a set total.

Texas has won 87.5% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (7-1).

Texas has played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has compiled 1,915 yards (212.8 ypg) on 151-of-213 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 1,034 yards on 165 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also caught 22 passes for 212 yards (23.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 330 yards (36.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 620 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 77 times and has collected 49 receptions and four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has put together a 576-yard season so far with eight touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 55 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the target of 39 passes and hauled in 22 catches for 378 yards, an average of 42.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Ethan Burke has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 7.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Jaylan Ford is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 56 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Michael Taaffe has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 24 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

