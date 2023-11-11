2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After two rounds of play at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Emily Kristine Pedersen leads (-12). Watch the third round unfold from Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
How to Watch the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
- Start Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Venue: Pelican Golf Club
- Location: Belleair, Florida
- Par/Distance: Par 70/6,349 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|1st
|-12
|63-65
|Minami Katsu
|2nd
|-10
|63-67
|Thidapa Suwannapura
|3rd
|-9
|66-65
|Muni He
|4th
|-8
|65-67
|Wichanee Meechai
|4th
|-8
|66-66
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|7:38 AM ET
|Allisen Corpuz (-2/45th), Carlota Ciganda (-2/45th), Atthaya Thitikul (-2/45th)
|7:49 AM ET
|Hae-Ran Ryu (-2/45th), Leona Maguire (-2/45th), Ally Ewing (-2/45th)
|9:17 AM ET
|Ruoning Yin (-4/31st), Gabriela Ruffels (-4/31st), Jeongeun Lee6 (-4/31st)
|9:50 AM ET
|Charley Hull (-5/21st), Stephanie Kyriacou (-5/21st), Alison Lee (-5/21st)
|7:27 AM ET
|Georgia Hall (-2/45th), Frida Kinhult (-1/62nd), Hye-jin Choi (-1/62nd)
|10:23 AM ET
|Sarah Schmelzel (-6/13th), Amy Yang (-6/13th), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-6/13th)
|7:00 AM ET
|Gemma Dryburgh (-1/62nd), Hinako Shibuno (-1/62nd)
|9:06 AM ET
|Sarah Kemp (-4/31st), Bianca Pagdanganan (-4/31st), Megan Khang (-4/31st)
|8:33 AM ET
|Grace Kim (-2/45th), Phatlum Pornanong (-3/40th), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-3/40th)
|8:55 AM ET
|Matilda Castren (-4/31st), Linn Grant (-4/31st), Lydia Ko (-4/31st)
