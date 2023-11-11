Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
As we enter Week 11 of the college football campaign, there are seven games involving teams from the Big 12 on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Big 12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas Jayhawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Baylor Bears at Kansas State Wildcats
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Oklahoma State Cowboys at UCF Knights
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|West Virginia Mountaineers at Oklahoma Sooners
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas Longhorns at TCU Horned Frogs
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars
|10:15 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
