Yuna Nishimura will compete at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Nishimura at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to win the tournament this week.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

Yuna Nishimura Insights

Nishimura has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed her day without a bogey four times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score seven times in her last 19 rounds.

Over her last 19 rounds, Nishimura has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Nishimura has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

Nishimura has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Nishimura has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 30 -4 275 0 17 1 2 $516,429

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Pelican Golf Club measures 6,353 yards for this tournament, 656 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Courses that Nishimura has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,550 yards, 197 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Nishimura's Last Time Out

Nishimura finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of par.

Her 3.80-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic was strong, putting her in the 88th percentile of the field.

Nishimura was better than 56% of the competitors at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Nishimura recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Nishimura had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Nishimura's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were more than the field average of 7.8.

At that last tournament, Nishimura's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Nishimura finished the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 8.4.

The field at the TOTO Japan Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Nishimura finished without one.

