How to Watch Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 20 Baylor Bears (2-0) hit the court against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Idaho State vs Iowa State (1:00 PM ET | November 12)
- San Jose State vs Texas Tech (2:00 PM ET | November 12)
Baylor Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bears had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents made.
- In games Baylor shot higher than 41.3% from the field, it went 17-5 overall.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 283rd.
- Last year, the Bears averaged 11.5 more points per game (77.0) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed (65.5).
- Baylor had an 18-6 record last season when putting up more than 65.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Baylor Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Baylor played better when playing at home last season, scoring 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, the Bears gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than away from home (75.9).
- Baylor averaged 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Auburn
|W 88-82
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/9/2023
|John Brown
|W 96-70
|Ferrell Center
|11/12/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/14/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/22/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|Barclays Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.