The Baylor Bears (2-0) battle the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends (2022-23)

Baylor won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Bears games.

Gardner-Webb went 13-15-0 ATS last year.

The Runnin' Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 28 times last season.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Sportsbooks rate Baylor considerably higher (21st-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (45th).

Baylor's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

