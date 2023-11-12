With the Dallas Cowboys playing the New York Giants in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is CeeDee Lamb a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Lamb has 57 catches on 72 targets, with a team-leading 824 yards receiving (103 per game) and three TDs.

Lamb has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of eight), and he scored multiple times in one game.

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0

