When the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in Week 10, CeeDee Lamb will face a Giants pass defense featuring Deonte Banks. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.

Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 101.7 12.7 6 34 12.28

CeeDee Lamb vs. Deonte Banks Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 57 catches for 824 yards (103.0 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Looking at the passing game, Dallas is averaging 234.9 yards (1,879 total), which ranks the team No. 15 in the NFL.

The Cowboys are averaging 27.5 points per game, the sixth-most in the NFL.

Dallas ranks 17th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.1 pass attempts per game (273 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Cowboys have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 47 times, which ranks them third in the league.

Deonte Banks & the Giants' Defense

Deonte Banks has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 33 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and eight passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York ranks 16th in the NFL with 1,901 passing yards allowed (211.2 per game) and 21st in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

This season, the Giants have had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 24th in the NFL by allowing 24.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in the NFL with 338.3 total yards allowed per contest.

New York has allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Giants have given up a touchdown pass to nine players this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Deonte Banks Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Deonte Banks Rec. Targets 72 58 Def. Targets Receptions 57 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.5 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 824 33 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 103.0 3.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 297 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

