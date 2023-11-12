Best Bets, Odds for the Cowboys vs. Giants Game – Week 10
The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) host an NFC East clash against the New York Giants (2-7) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium, so check out our best bets.
When is Cowboys vs. Giants?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Cowboys winning by a considerably greater margin (20.9 points). Take the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 94.3%.
- The Cowboys have put together a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).
- Dallas has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -1650 or shorter.
- This season, the Giants have won one out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.
- New York has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +950 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Dallas (-17.5)
- The Cowboys have covered the spread five times this season (5-3-0).
- The Giants have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-6-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38.5)
- Dallas and New York combine to average 0.2 more points per game than the over/under of 38.5 set for this matchup.
- The Cowboys and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 4.1 more points per game than the point total of 38.5 set for this outing.
- Cowboys games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (62.5%).
- The Giants have hit the over in one of nine games with a set total (11.1%).
Tony Pollard Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|59.3
|2
|23.8
|0
Saquon Barkley Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|83.7
|1
|18.3
|2
