Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will meet the Minnesota Wild at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to wager on Robertson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jason Robertson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Robertson has a goal in three of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Robertson has a point in eight of 13 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 13 games this year, Robertson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Robertson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Robertson has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Robertson Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 55 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 13 Games 10 10 Points 12 3 Goals 3 7 Assists 9

