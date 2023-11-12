Entering their Sunday, November 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) at Allegiant Stadium, which kicks at 8:20 PM , the New York Jets (4-4) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report.

The Jets head into the matchup after losing 27-6 to the Los Angeles Chargers in their last game on November 6.

The Raiders are coming off of a victory over the New York Giants by the score of 30-6.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chazz Surratt LB Ankle Out Billy Turner OT Finger Out Quincy Williams LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Hip Out Allen Lazard WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jeremy Ruckert TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Will McDonald IV DL Ankle Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Greg Van Roten OG Biceps Limited Participation In Practice Thayer Munford OT Neck Limited Participation In Practice Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Doubtful Divine Deablo LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Luke Masterson LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Brian Hoyer QB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Robert Spillane LB Hand Full Participation In Practice Marcus Peters CB Knee Questionable Austin Hooper TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice Jakob Johnson FB Concussion Questionable Davante Adams WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

Jets Season Insights

The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking second-worst with 272.9 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked ninth in the NFL (312.0 yards allowed per game).

The Jets rank third-worst in scoring offense (16.5 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking eighth with 19.5 points allowed per contest.

The Jets have struggled in the passing game, ranking third-worst in the NFL (169.5 passing yards per game) this season. However, they rank third-best on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 174.8 passing yards per game.

New York has the 20th-ranked rushing offense this season (103.4 rushing yards per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst with 137.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Jets have forced 13 total turnovers (ninth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 13 times (19th in NFL) for a turnover margin of an even, 12th-ranked in the league.

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders have been struggling offensively, ranking fourth-worst with 275.6 total yards per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 330.9 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).

In terms of points scored the Raiders rank 26th in the NFL (17.3 points per game), and they are 19th on defense (21.4 points allowed per game).

The Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL with 199.4 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank eighth with 192.2 passing yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Las Vegas has lots of room to get better in the running game, as it ranks second-worst in rushing yards per game (76.1) and second-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (138.7).

The Raiders have forced 10 turnovers this season and have turned it over 16 times, leading to a -6 turnover margin that is third-worst in the NFL.

Jets vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jets (-1)

Jets (-1) Moneyline: Jets (-115), Raiders (-105)

Jets (-115), Raiders (-105) Total: 36.5 points

