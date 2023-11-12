The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

BSNO and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Pelicans 113

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 2.5)

Mavericks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-5.5)

Mavericks (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.6

The Mavericks' .556 ATS win percentage (5-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .444 mark (4-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (25%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Dallas does it better (77.8% of the time) than New Orleans (44.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 6-1, while the Pelicans are 2-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are ceding 116.9 points per game this year (23rd-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on offense, averaging 122.8 points per game (second-best).

Dallas is averaging 41.3 rebounds per game (25th-ranked in league). It is allowing 45.3 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

The Mavericks are averaging 25 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Dallas is forcing 14.3 turnovers per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed just 12.3 turnovers per contest (third-best).

The Mavericks have been shining in terms of three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the NBA in threes per game (17.2) and best in three-point percentage (40.3%).

