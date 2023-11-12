The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) on November 12, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on BSNO and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.

Dallas has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 25th.

The 122.8 points per game the Mavericks score are 8.8 more points than the Pelicans allow (114).

Dallas has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 114 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Mavericks have fared better in home games this season, posting 124.6 points per game, compared to 120.5 per game on the road.

Dallas is giving up 119.2 points per game this year at home, which is 5.2 more points than it is allowing on the road (114).

In home games, the Mavericks are making 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (17) than when playing on the road (17.5). However, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (40.7%) compared to on the road (39.8%).

Mavericks Injuries