Player prop bet odds for Luka Doncic and others are listed when the Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: -128)

The 29.5-point total set for Doncic on Sunday is 11.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 11.5 rebounds per game, 3.0 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).

Sunday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) is the same as his year-long assist average.

Doncic has hit six three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -122)

The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Sunday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 12.5.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -128)

Zion Williamson's 23.5 points per game average is 2.0 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (7.5).

Williamson's season-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

