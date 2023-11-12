Will Michael Gallup pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Gallup has put up a 243-yard year thus far (30.4 yards per game), reeling in 22 balls on 38 targets.

Gallup, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Michael Gallup Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0 Week 9 @Eagles 3 2 19 0

