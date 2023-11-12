Can we count on Miro Heiskanen lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars play the Minnesota Wild at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

Heiskanen has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 55 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Heiskanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:36 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:29 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 25:25 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:02 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 27:13 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:05 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:03 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:20 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 25:41 Home W 5-4 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

