Sunday's game features the Rice Owls (2-0) and the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) clashing at Schollmaier Arena (on November 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-60 win for Rice, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Owls came out on top in their most recent outing 69-58 against Abilene Christian on Thursday.

Rice vs. TCU Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Rice vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 65, TCU 60

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game last season with a +149 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.7 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allowed 67 per contest (248th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Rice put up 69.4 points per game in AAC action, and 71.7 overall.

In 2022-23, the Owls averaged 2.5 more points per game at home (73.5) than away (71).

At home, Rice allowed 66.3 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 68.

