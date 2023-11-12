Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle has a good matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are giving up the eighth-most rushing yards in the league, 127.1 per game.

On the ground, Dowdle has run for 133 total yards (16.6 ypg) on 35 attempts. Plus, in the passing game, Dowdle has amassed seven receptions for 57 yards (7.1 ypg) and one TD.

Dowdle vs. the Giants

Dowdle vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 24 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 24 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Giants have let two opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed 11 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Giants have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

Dowdle will play against the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense this week. The Giants concede 127.1 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Giants have put up 13 touchdowns on the ground (1.4 per game). The Giants' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

Rico Dowdle Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 24.5 (-118)

Dowdle Rushing Insights

Dowdle has not hit the over on his rushing yards totals in his three opportunities this season.

The Cowboys pass on 54.4% of their plays and run on 45.6%. They are sixth in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 229 rushes this season. He's handled 35 of those carries (15.3%).

Dowdle has not found paydirt on the ground this year in eight games.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has seven carries in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 56 red zone rushes).

Dowdle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

