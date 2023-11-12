Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) play the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)
- Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oklahoma State Top Players (2022-23)
- Kalib Boone: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Moussa Cisse: 6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Bryce Thompson: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John-Michael Wright: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Asberry: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oklahoma State Rank
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Sam Houston AVG
|Sam Houston Rank
|271st
|68.3
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|54th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|59.3
|4th
|54th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|33.9
|58th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|322nd
|13.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
