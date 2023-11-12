How to Watch the Stars vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Dallas Stars will visit the Minnesota Wild (who lost their previous game) on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX will show this Stars versus Wild matchup.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Wild Additional Info
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 32 total goals (only 2.5 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 39 total goals (three per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|13
|5
|7
|12
|14
|5
|48%
|Roope Hintz
|12
|5
|6
|11
|4
|0
|47.2%
|Jason Robertson
|13
|3
|7
|10
|10
|11
|-
|Wyatt Johnston
|13
|5
|5
|10
|7
|5
|46.2%
|Jamie Benn
|13
|3
|6
|9
|3
|9
|56.9%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have given up 55 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- With 46 goals (3.3 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|14
|3
|12
|15
|6
|5
|37.5%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|14
|5
|9
|14
|12
|5
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|14
|8
|6
|14
|2
|5
|51.6%
|Ryan Hartman
|14
|7
|4
|11
|12
|11
|45.8%
|Patrick Maroon
|14
|2
|7
|9
|4
|3
|57.1%
