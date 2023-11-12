Stars vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 12
The Dallas Stars (9-3-1), coming off a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets, visit the Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX. The Wild lost to the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their last outing.
Over the last 10 games for the Stars (7-3-0), their offense has scored 33 goals while their defense has conceded 26 goals. They have had 26 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored two goals (7.7%).
Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.
Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 4, Wild 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 9-3-1 overall and 2-1-3 in overtime games.
- Dallas has 10 points (5-1-0) in the six games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Stars registered just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Stars have scored at least three goals eight times, and are 8-0-0 in those games.
- In the two games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won both times (four points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 3-2-0 (six points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 6-1-1 (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|20th
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.29
|14th
|5th
|2.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.93
|31st
|21st
|29.9
|Shots
|31.4
|14th
|27th
|33
|Shots Allowed
|32
|22nd
|29th
|10.81%
|Power Play %
|17.31%
|19th
|1st
|93.18%
|Penalty Kill %
|68.18%
|31st
Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
