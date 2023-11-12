SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SWAC teams will take the court in three games on Sunday in college basketball action. That includes the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils squaring off against the LSU Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|SEC Network+
|Southern Jaguars at Purdue Boilermakers
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|-
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at McNeese Cowgirls
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|-
