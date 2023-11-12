The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Mastodons allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Texas A&M-Commerce put together a 7-13 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mastodons finished 222nd.

The Lions' 71.6 points per game last year were just 1.8 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons gave up to opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10 last season when it scored more than 69.8 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce put up more points at home (78.8 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

At home, the Lions allowed 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.6.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) too.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule