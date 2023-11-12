Sunday's game that pits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-56 in favor of Purdue Fort Wayne, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The matchup has no set line.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 86, Texas A&M-Commerce 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-30.2)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-30.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

Texas A&M-Commerce ranked 181st in the country last season with 71.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 274th with 73.4 points allowed per game.

With 29.1 rebounds per game, the Lions were 312th in college basketball. They ceded 30.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 164th in college basketball.

Texas A&M-Commerce dished out 14.4 assists per game, which ranked them 81st in college basketball.

The Lions ranked 235th in the country with 12.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 174th with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Lions drained 8.4 threes per game (66th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 32.0% three-point percentage (299th-ranked).

Texas A&M-Commerce was 111th in the country with 6.7 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 242nd with a 34.6% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Texas A&M-Commerce attempted 31 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 54.1% of the shots it attempted (and 67.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 26.3 threes per contest, which were 45.9% of its shots (and 32.4% of the team's buckets).

