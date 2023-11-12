The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) take the floor in a game with no set line at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Lions Betting Records & Stats

A total of 18 of Texas A&M-Commerce's games last season hit the over.

The Lions had 15 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Texas A&M-Commerce (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 35.7% of the time, 16% more often than Purdue Fort Wayne (10-18-0) last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 73.9 145.5 69.8 143.2 143.9 Texas A&M-Commerce 71.6 145.5 73.4 143.2 141.1

Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends

The Lions scored an average of 71.6 points per game last year, just 1.8 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons allowed.

Texas A&M-Commerce put together a 9-9 ATS record and a 9-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.8 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 10-18-0 11-17-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 15-14-0 18-11-0

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Fort Wayne Texas A&M-Commerce 9-6 Home Record 5-5 7-8 Away Record 7-12 1-10-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-7-0

