The San Jose State Spartans (2-0) will play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Game Information

Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)

De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Jose State Top Players (2022-23)

Omari Moore: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG San Jose State AVG San Jose State Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 67.5 286th 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 66.2 64th 114th 32.7 Rebounds 35.1 29th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 10.6 28th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.6 149th 186th 12.9 Assists 12.2 249th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 11.1 104th

