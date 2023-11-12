The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) host the San Jose State Spartans (2-0) at United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

San Jose State (19-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 18.5% more often than Texas Tech (13-16-0) last season.

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 73.3 140.8 69.0 135.2 139.0 San Jose State 67.5 140.8 66.2 135.2 133.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the Red Raiders recorded 7.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Spartans allowed (66.2).

Texas Tech went 11-8 against the spread and 15-7 overall last season when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 13-16-0 16-13-0 San Jose State 19-11-0 17-13-0

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech San Jose State 11-6 Home Record 12-3 3-7 Away Record 5-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.1 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.1 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.