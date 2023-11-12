The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston among them, play the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Considering a bet on Johnston? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 16:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In five of 13 games this season, Johnston has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of 13 games this season, Johnston has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnston's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnston Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are giving up 55 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 13 Games 10 10 Points 6 5 Goals 2 5 Assists 4

