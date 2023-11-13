Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
In Fort Bend County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alief Taylor High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
