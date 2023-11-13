Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Harris County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Cooper School at Frassati Catholic
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alief Taylor High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aldine Senior High School at St Pius X High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
