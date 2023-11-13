The Houston Cougars (2-0) battle the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Stetson Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-32.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Houston (-33.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston vs. Stetson Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Houston won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • Cougars games went over the point total 16 out of 34 times last season.
  • Stetson compiled a 15-9-0 ATS record last year.
  • A total of 17 of the Hatters' games last season went over the point total.

Houston Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2200
  • Houston is 11th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), much higher than its computer rankings (45th).
  • Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.3%.

