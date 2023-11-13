The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) battle the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks shot 47.3% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Demons allowed to opponents.
  • SFA had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Demons ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball. The 'Jacks finished 201st.
  • Last year, the 'Jacks scored just 3.7 more points per game (75.8) than the Demons gave up (72.1).
  • When SFA scored more than 72.1 points last season, it went 16-2.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

  • SFA posted 78.4 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 76.3 points per contest.
  • The 'Jacks allowed 64.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 78.6 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, SFA averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (6.2) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in road games (42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North American W 96-68 William R. Johnson Coliseum
11/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 67-62 Murphy Athletic Center
11/13/2023 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
11/19/2023 Loyola Marymount - John Gray Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Tarleton State - William R. Johnson Coliseum

