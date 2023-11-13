The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) battle the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SFA vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks shot 47.3% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Demons allowed to opponents.

SFA had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.4% from the field.

The Demons ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball. The 'Jacks finished 201st.

Last year, the 'Jacks scored just 3.7 more points per game (75.8) than the Demons gave up (72.1).

When SFA scored more than 72.1 points last season, it went 16-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA Home & Away Comparison

SFA posted 78.4 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 76.3 points per contest.

The 'Jacks allowed 64.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 78.6 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, SFA averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (6.2) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in road games (42.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Upcoming Schedule