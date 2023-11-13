Monday's contest between the UCSB Gauchos (0-1) and UTEP Miners (2-0) matching up at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UCSB, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on November 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UTEP vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Don Haskins Center

UTEP vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 69, UTEP 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. UCSB

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSB (-2.1)

UCSB (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

UTEP Performance Insights

UTEP put up 68.5 points per game and allowed 68.5 last year, ranking them 262nd in the nation on offense and 127th on defense.

The Miners collected 31.7 rebounds per game and conceded 29.8 boards last year, ranking 183rd and 90th, respectively, in the nation.

UTEP was 268th in the country in assists (12.0 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Miners were seventh-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (4.9) last year. And they were fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 29.4%.

Giving up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.3% from beyond the arc last season, UTEP was 111th and 144th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

UTEP took 30.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 69.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.8% of UTEP's buckets were 3-pointers, and 80.2% were 2-pointers.

