How to Watch Baylor vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The No. 15 Baylor Bears (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ferrell Center. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Baylor vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Jacksonville State vs West Virginia (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- UT Rio Grande Valley vs TCU (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Kansas vs Kentucky (9:30 PM ET | November 14)
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- In games Baylor shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-5 overall.
- The Kangaroos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 283rd.
- Last year, the 77.0 points per game the Bears recorded were 8.3 more points than the Kangaroos allowed (68.7).
- When Baylor scored more than 68.7 points last season, it went 17-6.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison
- Baylor posted 82.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.1 points per contest.
- The Bears surrendered 66.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.9 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Baylor fared better in home games last season, making 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Auburn
|W 88-82
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/9/2023
|John Brown
|W 96-70
|Ferrell Center
|11/12/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 77-62
|Ferrell Center
|11/14/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/22/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Ferrell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.