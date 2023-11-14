The No. 15 Baylor Bears (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ferrell Center. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

In games Baylor shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-5 overall.

The Kangaroos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 283rd.

Last year, the 77.0 points per game the Bears recorded were 8.3 more points than the Kangaroos allowed (68.7).

When Baylor scored more than 68.7 points last season, it went 17-6.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

Baylor posted 82.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.1 points per contest.

The Bears surrendered 66.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.9 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Baylor fared better in home games last season, making 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in away games.

