Tuesday's game between the Baylor Bears (1-0) and the Utah Utes (2-0) at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with Baylor taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on November 14.

The Bears came out on top in their last matchup 85-53 against Southern on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 75, Utah 70

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season (posting 71.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and conceding 63.5 per contest, 157th in college basketball) and had a +272 scoring differential.

Baylor's offense was less effective in Big 12 tilts last year, scoring 69.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71.8 PPG.

Offensively the Bears played better in home games last year, averaging 73.1 points per game, compared to 68.8 per game when playing on the road.

Baylor allowed 57.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.7 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.