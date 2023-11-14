Tuesday's contest between the Baylor Bears (1-0) and the Utah Utes (2-0) at Ferrell Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Baylor coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 14.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Bears earned an 85-53 win over Southern.

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, Utah 72

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season (posting 71.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and conceding 63.5 per outing, 157th in college basketball) and had a +272 scoring differential.

On offense, Baylor tallied 69.6 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its season average (71.8 points per game) was 2.2 PPG higher.

The Bears put up 73.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 more points than they averaged in road games (68.8).

Defensively Baylor was better in home games last season, ceding 57.3 points per game, compared to 68.7 on the road.

