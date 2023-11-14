Baylor vs. UMKC November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Baylor Bears (2-0) face the UMKC Kangaroos (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Baylor vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Baylor Top Players (2022-23)
- Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 15 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Flo Thamba: 5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
UMKC Top Players (2022-23)
- Shemarri Allen: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Baylor vs. UMKC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Baylor Rank
|Baylor AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|55th
|77
|Points Scored
|64.4
|338th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|9.3
|361st
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
