CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CUSA teams will take the court in two games on Tuesday in college basketball play. That includes the Florida International Panthers squaring off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Alico Arena.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida International Panthers at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Sam Houston Bearkats at Houston Cougars
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow CUSA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.