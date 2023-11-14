Grant Williams and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 136-124 win over the Pelicans (his last game) Williams put up two blocks.

In this article, we break down Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Over 8.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league last season, giving up 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans conceded 41.8 rebounds per contest last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.9.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Pelicans were 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grant Williams vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 22 0 2 1 0 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.