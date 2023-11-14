Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Harris County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Emery/Weiner School at Lifestyle Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Conroe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Emery/Weiner School at Lifestyle Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Conroe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Cain High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Briarwood School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Porte High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Christian School at Lutheran North Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosehill Christian School at Brazos Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.