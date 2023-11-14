Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hidalgo County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hidalgo County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hidalgo County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edinburg High School at Grulla High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School at Roma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Roma, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.