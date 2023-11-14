For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jamie Benn a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benn stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Benn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Wild 2 0 2 17:08 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:22 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:12 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 2 1 1 14:31 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 15:01 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:48 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.