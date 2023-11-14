The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joel Hanley score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Hanley did not score in 26 games last season.
  • Hanley produced zero points on the power play last season.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.
  • The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

