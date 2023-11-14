The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) take on the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents made.

Kansas had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats ranked seventh.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks recorded were 7.6 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).

Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.5% the Jayhawks' opponents shot last season.

Kentucky put together an 18-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked first.

The Wildcats put up an average of 74.5 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up.

Kentucky went 20-4 last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

Kansas put up 78.8 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 74 points per contest.

Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last season, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

Kansas made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.4.

The Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.

At home, Kentucky knocked down 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 North Carolina Central W 99-56 Allen Fieldhouse 11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse 11/14/2023 Kentucky - United Center 11/20/2023 Chaminade - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule