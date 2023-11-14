Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kimble County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kimble County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kimble County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eden High School at Junction High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Junction, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.