The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) play the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Montagne Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

Last season, the Cardinals had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents knocked down.

In games Lamar shot better than 45.1% from the field, it went 3-3 overall.

The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Roadrunners ranked 178th.

Last year, the Cardinals put up 8.7 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).

Lamar went 3-3 last season when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

Lamar put up 70.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.2 points per contest.

The Cardinals surrendered 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.2).

Lamar drained 6 threes per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.9 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule