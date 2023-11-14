The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) play the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Montagne Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Lamar Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cardinals had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Lamar shot better than 45.1% from the field, it went 3-3 overall.
  • The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Roadrunners ranked 178th.
  • Last year, the Cardinals put up 8.7 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).
  • Lamar went 3-3 last season when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

  • Lamar put up 70.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.2 points per contest.
  • The Cardinals surrendered 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.2).
  • Lamar drained 6 threes per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.9 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Jarvis Christian W 114-66 Montagne Center
11/9/2023 @ SMU L 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 UTSA - Montagne Center
11/18/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center
11/24/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Joan Perry Brock Center

