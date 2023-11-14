The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Pelicans 113

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 3.5)

Mavericks (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-6.7)

Mavericks (-6.7) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.5

The Mavericks' .600 ATS win percentage (6-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Dallas (3-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (50%) than New Orleans (1-3) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (25%).

Dallas and its opponents have exceeded the point total 80% of the time this season (eight out of 10). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (five out of 10).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 7-1, while the Pelicans are 2-4 as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are surrendering 117.6 points per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived offensively, putting up 124.1 points per contest (second-best).

Dallas is averaging just 41.4 rebounds per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 46.2 boards per contest (24th-ranked).

The Mavericks rank 15th in the NBA with 25.4 assists per game.

Dallas ranks second-best in the NBA by committing only 11.7 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 10th in the league (14.7 per contest).

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Mavericks, who are draining 17.5 threes per game (best in NBA) and shooting 40% from downtown (best).

