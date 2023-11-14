Mavericks vs. Pelicans November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Southwest Division rivals face one another when the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) welcome in the Dallas Mavericks (3-0) at Smoothie King Center, starting on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games
- November 6 at the Magic
- November 1 at home vs the Bulls
- November 10 at home vs the Clippers
- November 8 at home vs the Raptors
- November 5 at home vs the Hornets
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic's numbers last season were 32.4 points, 8.6 boards and 8 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. posted 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Grant Williams' numbers last season were 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.
- Dwight Powell's numbers last season were 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 73.2% from the field.
- Josh Green posted 9.1 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 53.7% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum collected 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists last year. He also drained 43.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He made 54.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Herbert Jones' numbers last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Zion Williamson averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Last season, Larry Nance Jr. collected 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He made 61% of his shots from the floor.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pelicans
|Mavericks
|114.4
|Points Avg.
|114.2
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.1
|48%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.