The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW. The matchup's point total is 239.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -3.5 239.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • In six games this season, Dallas and its opponents have scored more than 239.5 combined points.
  • Dallas' games this year have an average total of 241.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Mavericks' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.
  • This season, Dallas has been favored eight times and won seven of those games.
  • Dallas has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 6 60% 124.1 233.2 117.6 233.8 229.3
Pelicans 3 30% 109.1 233.2 116.2 233.8 224.4

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in away games (4-1-0) than it has in home games (2-3-0).
  • The 124.1 points per game the Mavericks score are 7.9 more points than the Pelicans give up (116.2).
  • When Dallas totals more than 116.2 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Mavericks and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 6-4 3-3 8-2
Pelicans 4-6 1-3 5-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Mavericks Pelicans
124.1
Points Scored (PG)
 109.1
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
5-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 1-1
7-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 1-1
117.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.2
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
2-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-3
2-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.